Madhya Pradesh: Multiple mazars being built inside school premises in Sihore, administration in denial mode despite complaints by locals

A Zee News report revealed that multiple mazars are being built inside premises of schools in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. School students and teachers have reportedly complained that despite appeals, there are a network of mazars being built inside the premises of schools, where strangers keep visiting and superstitious activities are ongoing.

Some students have complained that it might be a ploy for land encroachment. A ground report by Zee News showed a number of mazars, with green ‘chadar’ on them, inside the premises of many schools. At the Exellence school, established in 1837, and currently run by the Madhya Pradesh government, there are a number of mazars inside the premises.

The Zee News reporter showed 7 mazars inside the school premises. Some mazars even have a separate boundary wall, netting and marked area with incense sticks, scented materials and chadars freshly put there. The report further stated that the local administration has been neglecting multiple complaints regarding the rise in mazars and the potential danger to students.

After the report was broadcast by Zee News, the local administration woke up. As per the latest reports, some police officers were sent to the spot to take stock of the situation. Hindu organisations have arrived there and declared that unless the government removes the illegal occupation from the school premises, they will launch a protest and start Hanuman Chalisa recitals every Tuesday.

The school administration also seems to be in cahoots with the elements trying to encroach the government land meant for educational activities. Outside the school gate, there is a board declaring specific timings for visiting the mazars, the Zee News report showed. The board even mentions a ‘dargah’, not just mazars.

The principal of the school has reportedly stated that he is not aware about the mazars. Locals stated that there are at least 20 mazars in the immediate area. They added that even occult activities are carried out in the mazars in the night and children are scared to play around the mazar areas. Local people stated that the mazars are a clear and obvious attempt to grab the land meant for the school and playground areas.