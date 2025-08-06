Madhya Pradesh: Raees Sheikh kills Bhaggyashree for refusing to convert to Islam and marry him, administration demolishes his illegal construction on encroached govt land

In the Navara village of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh, a Hindu woman named Bhagyashree Dhanuk was murdered by a Muslim man named Raees Sheikh by slitting her throat with a knife. He had been pressurising her to convert to Islam and marry him, but she was refusing.

On Friday night, Sheikh Raees had again pressurised Bhagyashree Dhanuk to marry him and convert. But when she refused, he got furious and killed her by slitting her throat with a knife.

After that, Hindu organizations started a sit-in protest by placing the dead body in Navara. They demanded action against the accused. After several hours, the last rites of the victim were conducted after the officials assured action.

The accused is a milk trader, and it was found that he had done illegal construction on encroached govt land. The accused Raees Sheikh had illegally built a buffalo stable under a railway overbridge. The administration bulldozed his illegal construction. A team of SDM Bhagirath Vakhla of the district, police station in-charge Gyanu Jaiswal and other officials including Narendra Singh Tanwar of the Municipality reached Nepanagar in the afternoon for demolision.