Mahakumbh 2025: Adani-ISKCON Mahaprasad Seva demonstrates efficient distribution system with negligible food waste

The Mahakumbh, once in a 144 years event, is currently going on in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. While the Government of Uttar Pradesh has done their best to deliver the best of the facilities to the pilgrims, several other organisations like Adani Group and ISKCON have also stepped up to ease the burden on the local government.

The Adani Group and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) have joined hands during the Mahakumbh to distribute Mahaprasad among devotees at Prayagraj. The food is being prepared in ISKCON kitchens and over 2,500 volunteers are managing the arrangements and distribution network. Over 1 Lakh individuals are being served meals at the kitchens every day.

The meal preparations start around 2 am every day, about 500 quintals of vegetables are bought in the morning itself. The prasad menu is finalised one day in advance so that all the ingredients are ready by the time the kitchen starts.

As the Mahaprasad distribution begins for the day, a four-member team keeps track of the consumption. The members record the data every hour. Usually, 800-1,000 devotees consume the Mahaprasad at one place in one hour.

During the distribution, no food is wasted and everything goes to the pilgrims visiting the holy event.