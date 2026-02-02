On 30th January, 12-year-old boy Hamid Khan died almost three weeks after he was mauled by a stray dog while playing outside his house. The incident took place on 10th January. The child’s family has alleged medical negligence and inadequate treatment facilities at the government-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The hospital authorities, however, have denied the claims and stated that the child received timely treatment.

According to media reports, Hamid suffered deep bite wounds to his face and near the ribs. He was immediately rushed to IGM Hospital for treatment, where the first dose of the anti-rabies vaccine was administered. Considering the severity of the injuries, the child was referred to Thane Civil Hospital for a surgical opinion.

Doctors at Thane Civil Hospital advised admitting Hamid for further treatment. However, the family claimed that it was not possible for them to travel 16 kilometres daily from their Bhiwandi residence and brought the child back to IGM Hospital. He subsequently received additional anti-rabies vaccine doses on 13th January and 17th January. He was scheduled to receive the final dose on 28th January.

However, on 27th January, Hamid’s condition deteriorated and he developed respiratory complications. Doctors at IGM Hospital again referred him to Thane Civil Hospital, citing the need for advanced medical care. From there, he was shifted to the government-run Kasturba Hospital, as he required ICU support. Hamid died during treatment at Kasturba Hospital.

In a statement, health officials said that the post-mortem report is awaited to establish the exact cause of death. IGM Hospital superintendent Dr Madhavi Pandhare stated that all necessary treatment, including tetanus toxoid injections, anti-rabies vaccine, anti-rabies serum and antibiotics, was provided on time. She added that the death could have resulted from rabies spreading to the brain or due to low immunity.