Maharashtra BJP cancels induction of new party member after allegations of involvement in Palghar lynching case

The Maharashtra BJP on Monday, November 17, stated that they have stayed the induction of one Kashinath Choudhary as a party member, after allegations surfaced that he is among the accused in the Palghar lynching case.

Choudhary was recently inducted into the BJP at a party event in Palghar. Following the outrage of Choudhary’s alleged involvement in the 2020 Palghar Hindu Sadhu lynching case, state BJP President Ravindra Chavan has clarified that the party is staying Choudhary’s induction.

BJP has also reportedly stated that as per information available with them, Choudhary’s name does not appear in any FIR or chargesheet related to the case.

“We are informed that the discussion regarding the Palghar Sadhu massacre, in relation to Mr Kashinath Choudhary, who was inducted into the party from Palghar district, has started again in the media and social media. He was admitted into the party after preliminary confirmation at local levels. However, keeping in mind the sensitivity of the issue, Kashinath Choudhary’s induction into the party is being temporarily suspended”, an official statement from the party read.