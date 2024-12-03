Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde rushed to Thane Hospital amid ‘deteriorating’ health

Maharashtra’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has been taken to Jupiter Hospital in Thane due to a lack of improvement in his health condition. Doctors have recommended a thorough medical evaluation.

When asked about his health, Eknath Shinde reassured, “Badhiya hai (all good).”

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant explained that Shinde’s visit to the hospital was for a routine check-up and that he would return to his official residence, ‘Varsha,’ in Mumbai afterward.

“He’s been experiencing a throat infection, weakness, and fever. A blood test will be conducted as part of the examination,” Samant added.

