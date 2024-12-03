Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde rushed to Thane Hospital amid ‘deteriorating’ health

Maharashtra’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has been taken to Jupiter Hospital in Thane due to a lack of improvement in his health condition. Doctors have recommended a thorough medical evaluation.

#WATCH | Thane: On being asked about his health condition, Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde says "Badhiya hai." pic.twitter.com/EvejRPRkbP — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

When asked about his health, Eknath Shinde reassured, “Badhiya hai (all good).”

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant explained that Shinde’s visit to the hospital was for a routine check-up and that he would return to his official residence, ‘Varsha,’ in Mumbai afterward.

“He’s been experiencing a throat infection, weakness, and fever. A blood test will be conducted as part of the examination,” Samant added.