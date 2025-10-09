A three-year-old boy named Arman from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, has died of rabies almost ten days after being bitten by a stray dog. According to media reports, the dog attacked Arman when he was playing outside. Initially, the family believed he had fallen and sustained no visible injuries.

However, eight days after the incident, Arman started scratching his head. His family discovered bite marks hidden beneath his hair. His uncle, Sheikh Rahees, told the media that nobody had informed them about the dog attack. “Arman said he fell while playing,” Rahees added. The family rushed Arman to a hospital, but the doctors allegedly denied treatment and referred them elsewhere. They took Arman to two other hospitals, which refused to admit the child and told the family the chances of survival were nil.

Recalling his condition, Rahees said, “He feared drinking water, scratched his body, hid under a blanket, and water dripped from his mouth like a street dog’s drool.”

The doctors advised the family to get vaccinated themselves. The family, shattered by the incident, has demanded that the administration act decisively to remove stray dogs from the area.

