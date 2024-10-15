Maharashtra to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13 and 20, results on Nov 23

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Tuesday that the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on November 20, while the Jharkhand elections will take place in two phases, on November 13 and 20. The results for both states are set to be declared on November 23.

The term of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is set to expire on November 26, while the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly will see its term conclude on January 5, 2025. In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti coalition—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—will face the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (NCP-SP), and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT).

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), part of the INDIA bloc, will contend with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), consisting of the BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), and Janata Dal (United).