Islamist Mahfuz Alam becomes new advisor in Bangladesh’s interim govt, was hailed by Muhammad Yunus for ousting Sheikh Hasina

On Sunday (10th November), Mahfuz Alam was sworn in as an ‘adviser’ to the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh.

Alam, who spearheaded the Islamist protests that led to the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina, earlier served as ‘special assistant’ to Muhammad Yunus. He has now been elevated to the position of ‘adviser’ without any designated Ministry in the interim government.

In September this year, Muhammad Yunus hailed Mahfuz Alam as the ‘brain’ behind the sinister campaign to remove Sheikh Hasina from power. He made the remarks during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York city of USA.

In the video, Dr. Yunus is introducing his special assistant Mahfuz Alam, also known as Mahfuz Abdullah, and he is a member of Hizbut Tahrir of the banned organization.The Mastermind of the fall of Bangladesh Ex Government Sheikh Hasina.

“He (Mahfuz Alam) denies it repeatedly that ‘it’s not me but many others’. But he’s the brain behind the whole thing…this amazing meticulously designed thing,” Yunus was heard saying.

“It (did) not just come up suddenly, it’s very well-designed. You can’t recognise who’s the leader… so you can’t catch one and say it’s over,” he further added.

Mahfuz Alam studied at two radical Salafi madrassas, Gallak Darussunnat and Tamirul Millat Kamil and has close ties to Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing Islamic Chhatra Shibir (ICS). The Islamist was also associated with the banned terror outfit ‘Hizb ut-Tahrir’ (HuT).