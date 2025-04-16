Major blow to woke ideology: UK Supreme Court rules that transgender women are not legally women, says concept of sex is binary

In a landmark unanimous decision, the UK Supreme Court ruled today that the legal definition of “woman” under the Equality Act 2010 refers to biological sex rather than gender identity. The court said that Transgender women are not legally women, marking a major blow for the woke ideology. The ruling came after a seven-year legal battle between common sense and woke insanity.

The case was brought by the campaign group For Women Scotland, which challenged the Scottish government’s interpretation of the Equality Act. The Scottish government had argued that transgender women holding Gender Recognition Certificates (GRCs) should be entitled to the same sex-based protections as those born female, including access to women-only spaces like public boards. However, the Supreme Court, led by Judge Lord Hodge, rejected this stance, stating that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer strictly to biological women and biological sex.

The unanimous decision of this court is that the terms ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex, Lord Hodge said. The court further said that the “concept of sex is binary” under the Equality Act 2010.

However, the court emphasized that the ruling should not be seen as “a triumph of one side over another,” noting that transgender individuals retain protections against discrimination, harassment, and indirect discrimination under the Act through the characteristic of gender reassignment.

The court highlighted that interpreting sex as “certificated” rather than biological would create “incoherent” definitions, potentially weakening protections for lesbians and complicating the operation of women-only spaces and associations.

The UK government welcomed the ruling, with a spokesperson saying, “This ruling brings clarity and confidence for women and service providers such as hospitals, refuges, and sports clubs. Single-sex spaces are protected in law and will always be protected by this government.” The Scottish government, which lost the case, accepted the judgment.

The decision has also reignited calls to reform the Gender Recognition Act 2004, which allows individuals to obtain GRCs. Critics of the Act argued that the government should abolish the Gender Recognition Act 2004, along with the concept of ‘gender reassignment’ under the Equality Act 2010.