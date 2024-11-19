Malayalam actor Siddique, accused in rape case, gets bail from Supreme Court

On Tuesday, November 19, the Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in a case of alleged sexual assault registered against him in a 2016 incident by a young actress.

While granting the bail, the bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma ordered the actor to deposit his passport and cooperate with the investigating officer in the probe.

In her allegations, the actress had said, “There was this Malayalam film which was being screened at the Nila theatre. He called me for a discussion about the film at the Mascot Hotel. That’s how I went there. This happened when I was 21.”

Following the allegations, Siddique resigned from the post of General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

He was earlier denied anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court.