Tuesday, September 24, 2024
‘Me Too’ in Malayalam Film Industry: Actor Siddique denied anticipatory bail in case of sexual assault of a female actor

The allegations were brought to light by a woman actor, who filed a complaint leading to a First Information Report (FIR) being registered by the police in Thiruvananthapuram.

ANI
Actor Siddique: Image Source: ANI
5

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by actor Siddique, seeking bail in a case relating to sexual assault of a woman actor.

The decision comes in the wake of an ongoing investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to address incidents of sexual misconduct within the industry.

Siddique has categorically denied the accusations, and a comprehensive court order is pending.

This legal development follows Siddique’s request for anticipatory bail on September 2, in response to a rape case lodged against him.
Malayalam film industry has recently been rocked by a “Me Too” movement exposing various allegations of sexual abuse.

In light of the allegations, Siddique resigned from his position as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), along with the entire 17-member executive committee.

Serious accusations have been made by several women actors against prominent figures in the industry, including director Ranjith and actors Mukesh, Siddique and others.

In addition to Siddique, other actors such as Mukesh, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju have also been implicated in sexual assault cases.

The surge in these allegations came in the wake of the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed disturbing accounts of harassment, exploitation, and the systematic mistreatment of women in the industry.

The report, made public on August 19, after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, noted that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

