Mallikarjun Kharge’s gaffe in Rajya Sabha, indirectly admits senior Conrgress leader has links to Soros

Today in Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikharjun Kharge caused an embarassment for his party when he inadvertently admitted a Congress leader’s links to George Soros.

During the discussion in Rajya Sabha, JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha highlighted recent reports on OCCRP that fuelled discussions on the Congress party’s alleged links to Swedish billionaire George Soros who has openly declared a regime change campaign against the Modi government in India.

If a self goal has a face, it would look like that of #Congress –



JDU MP: “A senior Congress leader has connections with George Soros.”



Mr @kharge: “It’s not appropriate to make allegations against someone who isn’t present in the House.”



BJP MP: “We didn’t name anyone. But… pic.twitter.com/dkmYFLjAlP — Zubin Ashara (@zubinashara) December 9, 2024

Objecting to Jha’s statement, the Congress President and the leader of the Opposition in the house, Mallikarjun Kharge stood up and complained to the Rajya Sabha chairman that the JDU MP should not defame a Congress leader who is not present in the house currently.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, then asked who is the particular Congress leader Kharge is referring to, because the JDU MP has not named anyone.

Kharge was then seen fumbling for an answer and trying to refer to the rules and regulations of the House, instead of answering which particular Congress leader did he meant when objecting to Jha’s remarks.

It is notable here that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been consistently using the exact narratives peddled by organisations like OCCRP and Hindenburg to target the Modi government and the Adani Group conglomerate.