West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stirred controversy with a direct warning to booth-level officers (BLOs), asking them not a single name must be dropped from the electoral list. Mamata reminded them that the EC is only for elections; before and after that, they will have to deal with the state government as its employees.

Mamata Banerjee’s open threat to West Bengal booth level officers (BLOs):

“Not a single name must be dropped from the electoral list. Remember, the EC is only for elections. Before and after that, you will have to deal with the state govt as its employees.”

True Didi to illegals. pic.twitter.com/geE0wsms8n — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) July 28, 2025

“I did not even know that they took 1000 people from West Bengal for training in Delhi. The District Magistrate should have at least informed us. They did not inform me, fine, but they could inform the Chief Secretary (CS). The Booth Level Officers who have the waiting list, I’m requesting them to ensure that nobody’s name goes off the list. Always remember that Election Commission’s role is crucial after the election dates are announced, but before and after that, it’s the state government’s responsibility,” she said.

The statement, seen by critics as an intimidation tactic, has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the voter list revision process.

Her comments come amidst reports of large-scale presence of illegal immigrants on Bengal’s voter rolls. By reminding BLOs of their dependence on the state government, Mamata’s words are being seen as an open threat—possibly aimed at shielding dubious names from scrutiny.

For many, it’s a reminder that for Didi, protecting her vote bank, legal or not, remains paramount. The Election Commission’s independence now faces a renewed test in Bengal.