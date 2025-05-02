Mangaluru: Mob kills Hindu man with sharp weapons, prohibitory orders imposed

On Thursday (1st May) night, a mob hacked a Hindu man to death in the Bajpe locality in Mangaluru city of Karnataka. The victim was identified as Suhas Shetty.

The brutal attack on Shetty was caught on camera. According to reports, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

As per the Mangaluru police, the Hindu man was travelling with 5 friends in a car. However, he was intercepted by a mob of attackers who came in a pickup vehicle and a car.

and give them severe punishment and ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.



May the soul of Suhas Shetty attain Sadgati and God give enough strength to his family and relatives to bear the pain of his loss.

2/2 — Aravind Limbavali (@ArvindLBJP) May 2, 2025

The mob comprising 6 extremists brutally attacked Suhas Shetty with sharp weapons, leading to grievous injury and eventual death. Following the incident, a case was lodged at the Bajpe Police Station.

BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel visited the hospital where the body of the victim was kept. To prevent any untoward incident, prohibitory orders have been imposed in Mangaluru between 2nd May and 6th May.

Suhas Shetty had some criminal cases registered against him. He is allegedly an accused in the murder of one Mohammed Fazil, which took place in July 2022 (two days after the brutal killing of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru by PFI extremists Abdul Nasir, Abdul Rahaman and Naushad).