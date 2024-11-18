Manipur: Mob ransacks BJP and Congress offices, 1 protester dead in violence

On Monday, November 18, a violent mob ransacked the offices of Congress and BJP in the Jiribam area. They also set fire to furniture and other property taken from the offices.

Earlier last night, security forces opened fire in Jiribam district to disperse the crowd, killing a 20-year-old man identified as K Athouba. The incident occurred around 11 pm at Babupara.

A curfew has been imposed in Imphal after the recent uptick in violence, and internet services have been suspended in 7 other districts.

Home Minister Amit Shah has called a high level meeting to address the security situation in the state.