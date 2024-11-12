Manipur: Suspected Kuki-Zo terrorists kill 2 Meitei men, 6 missing including children

On Tuesday (12th November), the bodies of 2 elderly Meitei men were found in their houses in the Jakuradhor area in the Jiribam district of Manipur. They are believed to be killed by Kuki-Zo terrorists.

According to reports, the victims were identified as 63-year-old Laishram Barel Singh and 71-year-old Maibam Keshwo Singh. Besides, a total of 6 people (3 women and 3 children) are said to be missing.

They were identified as Telam Thajamanbi Devi (8 years), Laishram Lamnganba (8 months), Yulembam Rani Devi (60 years), Telam Thoibi Devi (32 years), Laishram Heitonbi Devi (25 years) and Laishram Chingheinganba (2.5 years).

The 6 missing people were living in a relief camp. The development comes a day after Indian security forces gunned down 10 Kuki-Zo terrorists in Jiribam.

Earlier on Saturday (9th November), a woman belonging to the Meitie community was shot dead in Saiton village in Bishnupur district of Manipur. The murder was suspected to have been committed by Kuki-Zo terrorists.

The incident occurred when the Meitiei woman in her early 20s was working in a paddy field. Shots were reportedly fired from a hill stretch, located 100 metres away. The victim died on the spot.