Manmohan Singh thanked me personally for meeting Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan, reveals terrorist Yasin Malik

Terrorist Yasin Malik has revealed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh thanked him personally for meeting 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan in 2006.

He made the disclosure in an affidavit submitted on 25th April this year. Malik had stated that he met Hafiz Saeed, who was leading the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba at that time, at the request of senior Indian intelligence officials.

The meeting was set up to broker peace with Pakistan. Yasin Malik revealed in his affidavit, “When I returned to New Delhi from Pakistan, Special Director IB V K Joshi, as part of the debriefing exercise, met me in the hotel and requested me to immediately brief the Prime Minister.”

“I met the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh the same evening where N K Narayan, National Security Advisor, was also present. I briefed him on my meetings and appraised him on the possibilities, where he conveyed his gratitude to me for my efforts, time, patience and dedication,” he added.

Yasin Malik is currently serving a life sentence in a terror funding case. He is the founder of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front terror outfit, which played a crucial role in exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.