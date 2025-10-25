In a blatant display of Hinduphobia, some masked men exhibited banners insulting Hindu deities Vishnu and Ganesh by crossing their images and referring to them as ‘foreign demons’. The banners shown by these masked men displayed slogans like, “Don’t India my Texas”, “Deport H-1B Scammers”, “Reject Foreign Demons”, and Jesus Christ is Our Lord”.

The pictures of these masked men carrying the Hinduphobic banners were posted on X on Saturday (25th October) by an account named ‘Take Action Texas’. The X handle also wrote a highly offensive and hateful caption with the pictures, describing the Hindu festival of Diwali as “garbage”.

“In response to all the recent “Diwali” garbage, we hit a couple of different spots in Irving – a city that has been ravaged by H-1B scams and massive demographic shifts due to labor imports coming from India,” ‘Take Action Texas’ wrote.

After the ‘Take Action Texas’ posted the images on X, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNAOfficial) urged the political representatives of Texas to take notice of the matter and ensure the safety of Hindus living in the area. “Irving, TX. A group of masked men with “Take Action Texas” are seen holding signs calling Hindu deities “foreign demons,” peddling Hinduphobia and hate against Indian Americans. And running an X handle promoting this bigotry. @thecityofirving, we hope that you take note and ensure the safety of Hindus in the area. We also urge the community to exercise caution,” the CoHNAOfficial wrote on X on Saturday.

Irving, TX. A group of masked men with “Take Action Texas” are seen holding signs calling Hindu deities “foreign demons,” peddling Hinduphobia and hate against Indian Americans. And running a X handle promoting this bigotry. @thecityofirving, we hope that you take note and… pic.twitter.com/yw49Nqhyy3 — CoHNA (Coalition of Hindus of North America) (@CoHNAOfficial) October 25, 2025

The X handle of Take Action Texas is full of such vile posts regarding Hindus and Hindu festivals. In an eralier X post, the handle made a hateful comment on a video message about Diwali posted by a Republic Party official, Harmeet Kaur Dhillon. “Diwali is a celebration of the demonic. Christ is King,” wrote the Hindu hating handle in the comments on 22nd October.

Diwali is a celebration of the demonic.



Christ is King. — Take Action Texas (@TakeActionTX) October 21, 2025

When an X user asked the X account to explain his comments on Harmeet Kaur Dhillon’s video message, it replied with another derogatory comment about Hindu deity Ganesha, which said, “Hindus worship demons”.

Hindus worship demons. pic.twitter.com/GvDvEXct0u — Take Action Texas (@TakeActionTX) October 22, 2025

Incidents of racism and Hinduphobia targeting Indians have been on the rise in Western countries, including the United States. Last month, a 50-year-old Indian origin man was brutally beheaded by a 37-year-old man at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas, United States. In another incident, a 67-year-old Indian-origin nurse, Leelamma Lal, was brutally attacked by a man identified as Stephan Scantlebury at a Palm Beach County hospital in the USA, in February this year.

Similar incidents of attacks on people of Indian origin were also reported in Australia, Canada and Ireland.