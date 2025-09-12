Dallas, USA: Indian-origin man beheaded by violent employee in front of his wife and son in a motel, accused kicked victim’s decapitated head around

In a horrifying incident, a 50-year-old Indian origin man was brutally beheaded by a 37-year-old man at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas, United States, on Wednesday (10th September). The accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, attacked the victim, Chandramouli Nagamallaiah, with a machete and severed his head from his body.

As per reports, the incident happened after Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, India, told Cobos-Martinez, an employee at the motel, not to use a broken washing machine. Instead of addressing Cobos-Martinez directly, Nagamallaiah asked a female employee to translate the instructions to him, which angered Cobos-Martinez.

Another motel employee, who witnessed the incident, said that the accused pulled a machete and chased the victim across the motel. The victim ran towards the office, screaming to inform his wife and son, who were inside the office. But the accused caught hold of him and stabbed him multiple times, pushing his wife and son away as they were trying to stop him.

The accused severed the victim’s head and kicked him twice into the parking lot before dumping it into a dumpster. Horrifying visuals of the incident were captured on CCTV and have been going viral on social media. Cobos-Martinez has been arrested by Dallas Police and has been charged with capital murder.

Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx.



We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police.… — India in Houston (@cgihou) September 11, 2025

The Indian Consulate General in Houston expressed condolences on the death of Nagamallaiah. The Consulate officials are in touch with his family, and offered them all possible assistance.