The Indian embassy in Ireland issued an advisory to Indian nationals on Friday (1st August) to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, particularly during odd hours. The advisory comes in the wake of increased instances of physical attacks on Indian nationals in the country.

Indian national stabbed in face, partially stripped and left bleeding

On July 19, an Indian national was brutally attacked in Tallaght, Dublin. The 40-year-old victim, an Amazon employee, was mercilessly beaten, stabbed in the face, partially stripped by a teenage gang and left profusely bleeding. He had arrived in Ireland just three weeks before the incident. The victim was accused without evidence of acting inappropriately around children. However, the Irish police denied the allegations. The authorities are investigating the case as a hate crime. An Irish woman, Jennifer Murray, who helped the victim after the attack, said that this was not the first instance of a racially motivated attack in the area.

“At least four Indian men and another man have been facially stabbed by this gang of teenagers in the last four days in Tallaght. How many of you knew that or saw it on the news?” Murray reportedly said. Talking about another similar attack, Murray said that a man, who worked in a delivery job at a multinational company, had to get a brain scan done and was “scarred for life”.

After the unfortunate incident, the Indian embassy got in touch with the victim and his family and assured them of all possible assistance. The incident sparked outrage among people from Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, and Irish communities, leading to protests. Around 800 protestors reportedly marched after the incident from Dublin City Hall to the National Gallery, holding signs like “Say no to racism” and “Ireland is home”. An petition was also floated online that reportedly gathered around 15,000 signatures.

Regarding the recent incident of physical attack on an Indian national happened in Tallaght, Dublin, Embassy is in touch with the victim and his family. All the requisite assistances are being offered.



Embassy is also in touch with the relevant Irish authorities in this regard. — India in Ireland (Embassy of India, Dublin) (@IndiainIreland) July 23, 2025

Teenage gang attacked an Indian national, fractured his cheekbone

In another recent incident, a 32-year-old Indian national named Santosh Yadav also became a victim of a hate crime. Yadav was brutally attacked by a gang of six teenagers near his Dublin apartment. The assault was so savage that it left Yadav with a fractured cheekbone and multiple injuries. Yadav said that cases of racially motivated crimes are on the rise in the country.

Teresa Buczkowska, CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, reportedly said that the Indian community did appear to be a particular target of these attacks, but the attacks are not limited to the Indian community. According to Buczkowska, the situation is worsened by the Irish Police lacking the training to handle and deal with the attacks.

“There are certain outdated mechanisms within An Garda Síochána that are not fit for purpose in this age when people are constantly on the move. “We’ve been highlighting this issue with the guards for a long time, especially with incidents that happen on public transport,” Buczkowska was quoted as saying by Dublin Live. An Garda Síochána is Ireland’s national police and security service. It launched an investigation after the attack on an Indian national in Tallaght.