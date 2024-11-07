Matha Pochamma Thalli idol desecrated in Telangana: BJP shares video; accuses Congress Govt’s of apathy

On Thursday, November 6, the Telangana unit of BJP ttok to X to share a video of the desecration of the Matha Pochamma Thalli idol in the Peddapalli district.

BJP accused the Congress-led administration in Telangana of failing to safeguard Hindu religious sites and called for immediate action against those responsible.

Under the current Congress rule in Telangana, incidents of vandalism against Hindu deities have become increasingly common. Yesterday, the sacred Matha Pochamma Thalli idol was desecrated in Peddapalli district, causing deep distress to the Hindu community. The heart-wrenching… pic.twitter.com/DelZwCuJBS — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) November 6, 2024

“Under the current Congress rule in Telangana, incidents of vandalism against Hindu deities have become increasingly common. Yesterday, the sacred Matha Pochamma Thalli idol was desecrated in Peddapalli district, causing deep distress to the Hindu community. The heart-wrenching cries of the Hindu priestess, who has devoted years to performing daily rituals for Matha, resonate with the sorrow and frustration felt by many. The repeated attacks on Hindu temples & deities and the inaction of the Congress government is very disturbing and shameful,” the Telangana unit of BJP wrote with hashtag #HindusUnderAttack.