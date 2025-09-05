MEA spokesperson says ‘no comments’ on Trump’s latest comments on India, dismisses proposal to wish ‘Trump and his terrorist friend Pakistan a long and disastrous future’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday admitted that his country has lost India to China, referring to PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to China to attend the SCO summit. In a post on his Trush Social, Trump wrote, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together! President Donald J. Trump.”

This post became the central point of media questioning during the weekly media briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs. Several journalists asked for the comments of spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, on Trump’s comments. However, the spokesperson refused to reacted to the comment.

Spokesperson Jaiswal said, “Regarding the post, I have no comments to offer on this post at this moment”.

While several journalists asked for MEA’s reaction to Trump’s comments that US has lost India to China, one journalist asked if India will make similar comment on America’s growing ties with Pakistan under Trump. Mukesh Kaushik from Dainik Bhaskar asked, “I am not insisting that you should comment on what Donald Trump said about China and India. I am asking whether India will as a return gesture wish president Donald Trump and his terrorist friend Pakistan a long and disastrous future together.”

Journalist Mukesh Kaushik asked whether India will "wish president Donald Trump and his terrorist friend Pakistan a long and disastrous future together".

However, Randhir Jaiswal replied that he has already said that he has no comments to make on Trump’s post, and has nothing more to say. Regarding the proposal for return gesture, he said that the reporter can imagine whatever he wants, and it is a matter of his own imagination.