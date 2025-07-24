Meerut shocker: Qasim poses as ‘Krishna’, lives as temple priest for 6 months in disguise

In a shocking incident from Dadri village in Meerut’s Daurala area, a Muslim youth was found impersonating a Hindu priest and living inside a temple under a false identity. The man, identified as Qasim from Sitamarhi, Bihar, had been posing as a Hindu named Krishna and wearing saffron robes while staying within the temple premises for the last six months.

Suspicion began to grow among the locals after noticing some inconsistencies in his behavior. Recently, when questioned about his background, Qasim failed to provide satisfactory answers. A subsequent search revealed his true identity.

It is reported that Qasim initially claimed to be from Delhi and had even begun performing tasks typically done by temple priests such as reading palms and offering advice to devotees, further deepening the deception. Once his true identity was revealed, villagers promptly alerted the police, who arrived and took him into custody.

Qasim is now being interrogated to uncover his real motives behind the infiltration. The incident has sparked serious concerns over the potential misuse of religious spaces under the guise of fake identities.