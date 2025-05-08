Meerut: Zaid, Zeeshan and Dilshad arrested for supporting Pakistan after Operation Sindoor

Police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh have arrested three Muslim youths for supporting Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.

One of them arrested youth is named Dilshad. He had put up a photo of a girl holding a Pakistani flag as his profile picture. He was arrested after a complaint was lodged against him.

Another youth named Zaid, who runs a salon in Meerut, wrote the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on a Pakistani’s Instagram post. He also supported Pakistan’s stand as India targets terror camps inside Pakistan controlled areas. People saw his comment on Instagram and informed the police. After this, the police took action and arrested Zaid.

मेरठ में मो.जैद ने सोशल मीडिया पर भारत विरोधी पोस्ट किए। पाकिस्तानियों की पोस्ट सराहते हुए उन पर गलत कमेंट भी किए। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मामला चेक किया तो जैद के अकाउंट में कई देशविरोधी पोस्ट मिले। मेरठ पुलिस ने अरेस्ट कर गंभीर धाराओं में मुकदमा लिखा है। pic.twitter.com/6hRCL0BkH3 — shalu agrawal (@shaluagrawal3) May 8, 2025

Along with him, the owner of the salon where Zaid works, Zeeshan, was also arrested. Zeeshan was running the salon named Mayur. Police has said that after the complaint, action has been taken after taking cognizance of the activity and a case has been registered in Civil Lines police station.

Police have identified 10 such social media accounts in Meerut. Police said that they will either take action against all of them or get them closed.