Middle East crisis: Iran launches missile attack on Israel as tensions escalate

On Tuesday, October 1, Iran launched several ballistic missiles targeting Israel as the Middle-East conflict worsens. Most of Israeli civilians have rushed to bomb shelters in the face of this large scale attack by Iran.

All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel. pic.twitter.com/bKXPdqMsBr — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

Earlier, on Monday, Israel launched “targeted ground raids” at Iran-backed proxy Hezbollah’s targets across several villages of southern Lebanon. This came just days after Hezbollah Chief Hasan Nasrallah was killed by Israel Defense Forces in an attack on his bunker. Israeli Ground attacks in Lebanon were backed by airstrikes and artillery launches in places close to Israel’s northern border.

Notably, Israel had earlier announced that their priority is to resettle civilians in Norther Israel, close to border with Lebanon.

Approx. 10 million civilians are the targets of Iranian projectiles. pic.twitter.com/680uDJm3CJ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

On Tuesday night, alarms sounded across Israel after the launch of missiles by Israel and civilians rushed for shelter. Reporters on state television were laying flat on the ground during live broadcasts covering the attack.