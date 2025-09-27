The Mirzapur police have made a major breakthrough in the case of an objectionable song on Goddess Durga. On Friday, 26th September, police arrested three accused, including Rajveer Singh Yadav, who is said to be the mastermind behind the controversial track.

According to officials, Rajveer was the one who wrote the offensive lyrics and paid folk singer Saroj Sargam to perform the song. Earlier, Saroj had already been arrested and, during questioning, she confessed that Rajveer had financed her and encouraged her to sing such songs.

The two others arrested alongside Rajveer are Sonu and Shashank Prajapati. Police recovered several items from their possession, including mobile phones, LED TVs, computers, cameras, and a sound system. Addressing a press conference at the Police Lines auditorium, SSP Somen Verma said that all three were absconding for weeks, and each had a reward of ₹25,000 announced on their arrest.

Earlier Arrests in the Case

Before this, police had already arrested Saroj Sargam, her husband Ram Milan Bind, and four others, Sitaram Kol, Suresh Kol, Prem Saroj, and Rakesh Yadav on 24th September. Cases were registered against Saroj in both Madihan and City Kotwali police stations.

Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) had been carrying out raids in several districts to trace the remaining accused. With Friday’s arrests, a big step has been taken in the investigation. Officers said digital evidence is now being closely examined to establish the full extent of the conspiracy.

Saroj Sargam’s Confession

During interrogation, Saroj Sargam had that he had made such videos with money at the behest of Rajveer Singh Yadav. Sargam said Rajveer had assured him that he had won the case against his book Bahujan Nayak Mahishasur from the High Court and the Supreme Court, so there was no need to fear.

Who is Rajveer Singh Yadav?

Rajveer is the editor of the magazine Yadav Shakti Patrika. He is also linked with the PDA (Backward Classes, Dalits, and Minorities) group. Investigators say Rajveer was the key financier behind Saroj’s songs and had gone into hiding soon after the controversy erupted.

After weeks of search operations, the Mirzapur police finally arrested him along with his two associates. Officials confirmed that further investigation is underway, and more details are likely to emerge once digital data is fully analyzed.