Abusive singer Saroj Sargam was arrested on Tuesday, 23rd September, for using offensive language against Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Her husband, Ram Milan Bind, has also been arrested. Along with this, about 15 bighas of forest land that the couple had illegally occupied has been freed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Somen Burma stated that a case has been registered against singer Saroj Sargam at the Madihan police station in Mirzapur. Her husband, Ram Milan Bind, was the one who made the objectionable videos.

यूट्यूब पर सरोज सरगम द्वारा अपने चैनल पर एक गाने का वीडियो अपलोड कर माँ दुर्गा के बारें में अपशब्दों का प्रयोग किया गया था। मड़िहान पुलिस द्वारा FIR पंजीकृत कर मुख्य आरोपी सरोज सरगम व उनके पति राममिलन बिन्द की गिरफ्तारी के सम्बन्ध में #सोमेन_बर्मा #SSP_Mirzapur की बाइट- pic.twitter.com/6gBw8e5pHB — Mirzapur Police (@mirzapurpolice) September 23, 2025

“A woman named Saroj Sargam uploaded a video of a song to her YouTube user account on 19th September. It contained abusive language about the revered Goddess Durga,” SP Somen Burma added.

This sparked outrage within the Hindu community. The police at Madihan police station immediately registered an FIR and began an investigation. Surveillance and cyber teams were also deployed in the investigation. The team has arrested the main accused, Saroj Sargam, and her co-accused, her husband, Rammilan Bind.