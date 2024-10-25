A shocking case of firing shots at a school bus in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh took place on Friday morning. Three miscreants followed the bus, stopped it, and one of them opened fire on it. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the attack as the bus driver managed to drive away the bus to a police station. The incident took place under Gajraula police station area of ​​Amroha at around 7:40 am.

The attackers came on a two-wheeler and after chasing the bus for some distance, they stopped in front of the bus. One of then started firing targeting driver Monty, while the others started to hit the bus. As a result, the 28 students travelling on the bus started screaming. However, the bus driver didn’t got scared and speeded away from the spot, and drove straight to the Gajraula police station. The students in the bus were returned to their families by police.

Reportedly, the owner of the bus is a BJP leader.

Talking about the incident, SP Amroha Kunwar Anupam Singh said that on Friday morning, a bus driver came to the police station and told the police that while going to school carrying students, 2 persons stopped the bus and fired at him below his window. However, he managed to flee, and nobody was injured in the firing.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: On firing incident at a school bus, SP, Amroha, Kunwar Anpam says, "This morning, a school bus driver in Gajraula police station area informed that while going to school, 2-3 people stopped the bus and fired at the driver below his window. On receiving the… pic.twitter.com/KYixvftRp8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2024

The driver told that 4 days ago on 21 October, there was a dispute with a man after his scooter collided with the bus. The same person came with two others and fired shots. On receiving the information, police went to the spot and probed the matter.

Police got evidence of the incident that took place on 21st October, and have arrested accused Anuj. Search operations are on for the other culprits.