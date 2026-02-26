Missing Guru Granth Sahib saroop case: Punjab Bureau of Investigation reconstitutes SIT

The Punjab Bureau of Investigation has reconstituted the Special Investigation Team investigating the alleged disappearance of 328 saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee records. A case in the matter was registered by the Amritsar Police Commissionerate on 7 December 2025. The Bhagwant Mann led government’s decision to pursue a police case in the matter has drawn significant attention owing to its religious and institutional sensitivity.

Fresh team under Amritsar police supervision

Director of Punjab Bureau of Investigation, LK Yadav, issued an order to this effect. The newly formed SIT will function under the supervision of the Police Commissioner of Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. It will be led by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rupnagar Range, Nanak Singh.

Other members of the team include SSP Khanna, Darpan Ahluwalia, SP Detective, Patiala, Gurbans Singh Bains, SP Special Branch, Sukhnaaz Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Amritsar Commissionerate, Harminder Singh, and SHO Division C Police Station, Sub Inspector Rajwant Kaur.

Officials stated that the reconstitution aims to ensure a fair, scientific and expeditious investigation into the sensitive matter. The Commissionerate Police, Amritsar, has been directed to extend full logistical support. The SIT has also been authorised to co opt additional officers, subject to prior approval from the Bureau.

Background of the case

At the centre of the controversy is the alleged disappearance of 328 saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji printed at the SGPC’s facility at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib during the financial years 2013 to 2015. As the SGPC holds exclusive authority to print and distribute the holy scripture, every saroop is required to be serialised, recorded in official registers, and ceremonially delivered after due verification. Investigators have alleged that these mandatory religious and administrative protocols were bypassed on a large scale.

The issue first surfaced in May 2020 when SGPC employee Kanwaljeet Singh reportedly detected discrepancies while auditing records during his pension clearance process. What began as a gap of 267 saroops later expanded to 328 upon further scrutiny. Given the religious sanctity attached to each saroop, the matter quickly triggered outrage within sections of the Sikh community.

A three-member inquiry committee headed by Advocate Ishar Singh, constituted under the directions of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, submitted its report in August 2020. It confirmed that 328 saroops were unaccounted for in official records and flagged alleged fabrication of documents, destruction of ledgers, unauthorised printing, and possible financial irregularities. Responsibility was fixed on 16 individuals, including senior SGPC functionaries.

While the SGPC initially resolved to file a police case, it later opted for internal action. After years of protests and legal developments, an FIR was finally registered in December 2025.