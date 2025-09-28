Mithun Manhas elected unopposed as new BCCI president in Mumbai AGM

On 28th September, Mithun Manhas was appointed as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. Manhas was elected unopposed. He is the third consecutive cricketer, after Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny, to hold the post.

The 45-year-old Manhas is a former Director of Cricket for the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. He had long been seen as the frontrunner for the post, with Saturday’s deliberations among key decision-makers paving the way for his unchallenged ascent.

The newly formed BCCI team includes Rajeev Shukla as vice-president, Devajit Saikia as secretary, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia as joint-secretary, and A Raghuram Bhat as treasurer. Shukla was serving as interim BCCI President since August this year. Jaydev Niranjan Shah was named the sole Member of the Apex Council, while Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar joined the Governing Council.

Manhas was born in Jammu on 12th October 1979. He has an 18-year-long career under his belt with 9,714 first-class runs. He captained Delhi to a Ranji Trophy title and featured in the IPL with Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors, and Chennai Super Kings.