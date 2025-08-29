Congress leader and long-time BCCI official Rajiv Shukla has taken over as interim president of Board of Control for Cricket in India. The development came after BCCI president Roger Binny resigned from the post.

BCCI will hold elections for new president later this year. Till then, Rajiv Shukla will be working as acting president.

Former cricketer Roger Binny stepped down on reaching the age of 70 years. As per the Supreme Court-mandated Lodha Committee recommendations, the BCCI president cannot be more than 70. However, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 has raised the age cap to 75 for all National State Federations, including BCCI.

The big responsibility for Rajiv Shukla as the acting president of BCCI will be to find a new sponsor for team India ahead of Asia cup starting on 10th September. Existing sponsor Dream11 stepped down after the union govt banned real cash-based games in the country.

However, as the tender process for selecting a sponsor takes time, Team India may play Asia Cup without a main sponsor.