MLAs fight, beat each other inside assembly, Odisha govt bans photo and video recording by journalists

On Tuesday, March 11, ruckus ensued inside the Odisha assembly when MLAs of different parties were seen beating each other and indulging in unruly behaviour. Videos of the incident went viral on social media and news channels played them, creating large scale public criticism over the behaviour of MLAs inside the assembly.

Following the incident, the Odisha government led by CM Mohan majhi banned the journalists and media personnel from carrying mobile phones inside the gallery of the the assembly hall.

Odia journalists held a protest outside the assembly following the mobile ban order. The government, sensing the irrationality of the decision, soon revoked the ban order, but stated that the journalists can carry their phones, but won’t be allowed to take photos or record videos inside the assembly.

On Tuesday, 11 March, BJP MLA Jaya Narayan Mishra was seen manhandling and pushing Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati. MLAs of Congress and BJP were seen pushing and heckling each other inside the assembly. Congress MLA Bahinipati was suspended later for trying to climb on to the speaker’s podium.

