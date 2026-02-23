Modi govt issues advisory for Indian citizens in Mexico after the killing of wanted drug lord El Mencho and outbreak of violence: Here is what it said

Mexico is experiencing severe turmoil following the death of a prominent cartel leader after a significant security operation. The incident has prompted intense violence leading to advisories from many countries like the United States, Canada and India to their nationals in the conflict-ridden country. On 23rd February (Monday), the Indian Embassy in Mexico told its citizens who are living in various parts of the Latin American nation to stay indoors.

“There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice,” it posted on social media.

The embassy urged Indians to comply with certain measures to protect themselves. They are told to ” avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Be aware of your surroundings. Seek shelter and minimise unnecessary movements outside your shelter. Monitor local media for updates. Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911. Avoid crowds. Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.” A number has also been issued to seek help from the embassy.

According to Mexican officials, Jalisco New Generation Cartel head Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes alias “El Mencho” was killed during a flight to Mexico City after sustaining injuries in a skirmish with soldiers in Tapalpa. He was eliminated in a military strike on 22nd February (Sunday), in Tapalpa of Jalisco.

Mexico’s defence ministry informed that he died in jail after being hurt during the action which was led by Mexican forces with intelligence support from the US. After his death was reported, cartel members retaliated by setting businesses on fire and blocking highways with flaming cars in several states, impacting multiple regions of the nation.

Footage shows heavy fighting in La Desembocada, Jalisco, Mexico, between CJNG and Mexican law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/FcFMBiyrdW — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 22, 2026

According to officials, three troops were injured and sent to a hospital in the capital, two perpetrators were nabbed and six cartel gunmen perished in the operation. A cache of armaments, including rocket launchers that could destroy armoured vehicles and take out aeroplanes, had also been confiscated by authorities. Officials described the development as one of the largest setbacks to organised crime since the Sinaloa cartel co-founders Joaquín Guzmán and Ismael Zambada García were apprehended.

The military operation stemmed amid a relentless pressure campaign including threats of direct US intervention by the Washington on the Mexican government to boost its anti-drug trafficking efforts. His killing was hailed as “great development” by US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

Who was El Mencho

Oseguera was a former police officer and avocado farmer. He was captured in the United States and spent a few years behind bars prior to his deportation. He returned home and entered the police before joining the Milenio Cartel. He worked as a sicario or cartel assassin before rising to the position of chief enforcer.

Oseguera attempted to take over the Milenio Cartel but was unsuccessful. He then went out on his own and co-founded the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in collaboration with a local money laundering outfit.

He formed CJNG in 2007 which grew into one of the country’s foremost criminal gangs. It was deemed Mexico’s most powerful trafficking group by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and blamed for the majority of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl landing inside the US.

CJNG was labelled a foreign terrorist organisation by President Donald Trump’s administration earlier this month. Oseguera had a $15 million reward on his head from the US. His moniker “El Mencho” was derived from his name Nemesio’s phonetic derivation. He has another nickname “The Lord of the Roosters” that is a result of his love for cockfighting.