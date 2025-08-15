Modi govt proposes to simplify existing GST structure, remove 12% and 28% slabs

In a major development, the Modi government has proposed removing the existing 12% and 28% slabs under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure and retaining only the 5% and 18% categories.

This would mark a dramatic shift from existing 4-slab to a 2-slab structure and simplify the taxation process.

According to a report by NDTV Profit, the Modi government is planning to move 99% of products (which are currently being charged 12% GST) to the 5% category.

Finance Ministry unveils blueprint for GST 2.0, moving to a two-slab structure with simpler, stable, and transparent tax rules.



Reforms aim to cut compliance burdens, resolve disputes, and boost ease of doing business.

Similarly, most goods currently taxed at 28% will be charged 18% GST henceforth.

A source told NDTV Profit, “The Centre is looking at all ongoing issues holistically and will propose a comprehensive package in the next GST Council meeting.”

Earlier on Friday (15th August), Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the implementation of new-generation reforms in the GST system before Diwali.