Double Diwali for Indians this year with next generation GST reforms: PM Modi

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation, said that this Diwali will be a Double Diwali for Indians with Goods and Service Tax (GST) reforms.
PM Modi said, “This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you. The citizens will receive a big gift on this Diwali. We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will reduce the tax burden across the country. This will be a gift ahead of Diwali.”
स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर पीएम मोदी का लाल किले से देश को संबोधन।— OpIndia.tv (@OpIndia_tv) August 15, 2025
दीवाली से व्यापारियों के लिए ज्यादा सुविधाजनक व्यवस्था की घोषणा।
GST के स्वरूप में होंगे महत्वपूर्ण बदलाव। pic.twitter.com/o6Yo9QDePN
PM Modi highlighted that his government had undertaken tax reforms by introducing GST 8 years ago, and now there will be further reforms in GST to ease the tax burden on Indians.
A high-powered committee was formed for the review of GST, and after consultation with the states, new GST reforms have been prepared.