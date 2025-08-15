Double Diwali for Indians this year with next generation GST reforms: PM Modi

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation, said that this Diwali will be a Double Diwali for Indians with Goods and Service Tax (GST) reforms.

PM Modi said, “This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you. The citizens will receive a big gift on this Diwali. We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will reduce the tax burden across the country. This will be a gift ahead of Diwali.”

PM Modi highlighted that his government had undertaken tax reforms by introducing GST 8 years ago, and now there will be further reforms in GST to ease the tax burden on Indians.

A high-powered committee was formed for the review of GST, and after consultation with the states, new GST reforms have been prepared.