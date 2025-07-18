Friday, July 18, 2025

Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan booked in attempt to murder case filed by neighbour Dalia Khatoon in West Bengal

Hasin Jahan, estranged wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami, has been booked in an attempt to murder case in West Begal. Arshi, her daughter from her first marriage, has also been named in the FIR filed by neighbour Dalia Khatoon.

The FIR mentions several offences including attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and assault. The care pertains to dispute over a plot of land in Suri town of Birbhum district. As per reports, Hasin Jahan recently started construction of a house on the plot registered in her daughter’s name. However, her neighbour Dalia Khatoon objected to the construction, saying that the land ownership was disputed.

A video of an altercation also appeared on social media, showing Hasin Jahan and Dalia Khatoon engaging in argument and physical fight. In the video, Hasin Jahan in a black T-shirt and jeans can be seen clashing physically with her neighbour. 

Dalia alleged that both Hasin and her daughter attempted to kill her during the argument. She filed the FIR at Suri Police Station. 

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com