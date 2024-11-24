Monster who disrespects women: Kangana Ranaut on Uddhav Thackeray

Following the Maharashtra Assembly election results, Bollywood star and current Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut, said Uddhav Thackeray lost because he is a ‘daitya’ (demon).

Kangana Ranaut, multiple national awards winner, is currently an MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut said, “I expected such a bad failure of Uddhav Thackeray. We can identify who is a ‘devta (god)’ and who is a ‘daitya (monster)’ depending on if they respect women or work for their welfare.”