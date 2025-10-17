More than 7.5 crores in cash, 2.5 kgs of gold, 50 properties and much more: What CBI found in raids on Punjab DIG Harcharan Bhullar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has seized a total of Rs 7.5 crores in cash, and 2.5 kgs of gold, among other assets during raids at the multiple properties linked with the arrested Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. The CBI has informed that, in addition to the 5 crores in cash and 1.5 kgs in gold ornaments seized at the DIG’s house, further raids have unearthed huge amounts of valuables.

#UPDATE | The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted extensive searches at various locations in Punjab and Chandigarh in connection with an ongoing investigation into a bribery case involving a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Punjab Police.



From Bhullar’s Chandigarh residence, Cash amounting to approximately Rs 7.5 crore, Gold jewellery weighing around 2.5 kg, 26 luxury watches, including brands such as Rolex and Rado; Documents pertaining to more than 50 immovable properties held in the names of family members and suspected benami entities; Locker keys and details of multiple bank accounts; Four firearms along with 100 live cartridges were seized.

108 bottles of liquor, cash amounting to ₹5.7 lakh, and 17 live cartridges were seized from the farmhouse at Samrala owned by the officer.

From a middleman’s house another Rs 21 lakh in cash was found, alomg with many incriminating documents, the CBI repported.

Both the accused, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, DIG of Ropar Range in Punjab Police, and his middleman were produced in the CBI Court, Chandigarh today and the Court has remanded them to 14 days’ judicial custody

Bhullar was caught red-handed by the CBI in Mohali while taking a bribe of ₹5 lakhs.