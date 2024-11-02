MP: Angry elephants exact ‘revenge’ after deaths of 10 herd members, trample upon villagers killing two

In the Umaria district of eastern Madhya Pradesh, a herd of wild elephants trampled upon villagers on Saturday morning, leaving two dead and several others injured.

Two separate incidents of elephant rage took place, one in the buffer zone of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), while the other took place in a nearby village outside the BTR boundary.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Ratan Yadav, 62, and Bhairav Kol, 35. Another villager, Malu Sahu, was injured while harvesting paddy in one of the incidents.

The incident took place a day after 10 wild elephants, including a male, nine females, and two pregnant, were found dead in the Salkhaniya jungles of the BTR.

With only three elephants now left in the herd—an adult and two younger elephants—forest officials suspect the elephants involved in these incidents are the remaining members of this group.