In the Tarana town of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, violence erupted after the attack on Vishwa Hindu Parishad city minister Sohail Thakur on 22nd January 2026. The Muslim rioters pelted stones at several houses and set a bus parked at a bus stand ablaze. To maintain law and order, the police have deployed 300 personnel, and the area is being monitored with drones.

The incident unfolded in Sukhla Gali, opposite the Bade Ram Mandir, where Vishwa Hindu Parishad city minister Sohail Thakur (Bundela) was standing. Ishaan Mirza and several other young men arrived and questioned him about his position. The situation escalated into an argument and then a fight.

In the attack, Sohail Thakur is reported to have sustained head injuries. After first aid, he was referred to Ujjain. Police registered a case of attempted murder against Sappan Mirza, Ishaan Mirza, Shadab alias Idli, Salman Mirza, Rizwan Mirza, and Naved. Five of them have been arrested, and a search is on for one.

As the dispute escalated around 7:30 pm on Thursday, rioters vandalised 11 buses parked at the bus stand and set one on fire. Meanwhile, the local police imposed Section 144, used force to disperse the crowd, and deployed additional forces to the area.

Tension prevailed in the unrest-hit area on Friday as well. Markets remained closed, and a heavy police presence was deployed in sensitive areas. Meanwhile, a fire broke out at the scrap shop of former councillor Azad Khan. Azad Khan said the fire was caused by a short circuit.

On Friday morning, activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal surrounded the Tarana police station, raising slogans and demanding the arrest of the accused and the demolition of their homes.

The police tried to persuade them; however, the activists refused. Eventually, they sat on a sit-in protest in front of the police station and began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. The administration has appealed for peace.