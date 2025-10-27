Muhammad Yunus gifts distorted map of Bangladesh to Pakistani general, includes Assam and other Northeastern States of India

On Sunday (26th October), the interim ‘chief advisor’ of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, courted controversy by gifting a distorted map of his country (including Indian territory) to a Pakistani General in Dhaka.

Yunus had gifted a book to Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairperson Sahir Shamshad Mirza, which included a map of ‘Greater Bangladesh’ (a futile expansionist fantasy of annexing Assam and other Northeastern States of India).

The said gift also referred to the US-sponsored regime change operation in August 2024as ‘Art of Triumph: Bangladesh’s new dawn.’

Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan Calls on Chief Adviser



DHAKA, October 26: The visiting Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State… pic.twitter.com/A9QmFMHk4F — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) October 26, 2025

In March this year, Muhammad Yunus stirred the hornet’s nest after he told China that it can use the Northeastern part of India as an extension of its economy.

Following the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina, he made similar controversial claims about India’s seven sisters (Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya).

“If you destabilise Bangladesh, it will spill over all around Bangladesh, including Myanmar and seven sisters in West Bengal everywhere,” he claimed in August 2024.