Bangladesh: ‘Chief advisor’ Muhammad Yunus eyes 7 sisters of India, tells China to use it as an extension

The chief advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, stirred the hornet’s nest on Friday (28th March) after he told China that it can use the Northeastern part of India as an extension of its economy.

“Seven states of India…eastern part of India called the Seven Sisters. They are landlocked country, a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean. We are the only guardian of the ocean for all this region,” Yunus was heard saying.

“So this opens up a huge possibility. So this could be an extension of the Chinese economy, build things, produce things, market things, bring things to China, and bring it out to the whole rest of the world. That’s a production house for you,” he brazened out.

“So that’s the opportunity we should seize and we should implement, we should get it done,” Yunus further encouraged expansionist China to stake its claim on Indian territory.

Following the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina, he made similar controversial claims about India’s seven sisters (Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya).

“If you destabilise Bangladesh, it will spill over all around Bangladesh, including Myanmar and seven sisters in West Bengal everywhere,” he claimed in August 2024.