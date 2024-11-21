Mumbai-based IT company’s top executive falls victim to ‘digital arrest’ scam, loses Rs 6.3 crores

A top executive in a Mumbai-based IT company has become the latest victim of the ‘digital arrest’ scam. As per reports, the Pune Police have registered a case, where a software company professional has lost Rs 6.3 crores, the biggest online fraud so far in Pune, after falling victim to the ‘digital arrest’ con by cyber frauds.

The scammers reportedly claimed to be CBI officers and placed the 59-year-IT company executive under ‘digital arrest’ for 5 days between 9 and 14 November. Pune Police’s senior inspector Swapnil Shinde informed that the victim was contacted via an online messaging app and was told by the criminals that he was under ‘digital arrest’ as the CBI had detected illegal transactions in his bank accounts and he is under investigation for money laundering. Through video calls, they told him that they had his Aadhar details and coerced the victim to transfer his entire life savings to them under the pretext of ‘RBI verification’.

‘Digital arrest’ scams have been rampant across India in recent months and in many cases, the victims are educated, middle and upper-middle-class men and women.

Earlier this mont, the Enforcement Directorate filed a fresh prosecution complaint in the rampant cybercrime called ‘Digital Arrest Scam’. ED registered a case in the scam after studying multiple police FIRs, and arrested eight persons named in its October 10 chargesheet. ED had issued directives asking citizens not to fall victim to such scams. PM Modi had also highlighted the cases of fraud in the name of ‘digital arrest’ and had asked citizens to stay alert.

The PM and multiple government agencies have been trying to create awareness that no probe agency ever carries out an investigation over WhatsApp calls and there are strict procedures involved. However, despite all efforts, online scams by imposters claiming to be govt officials continue to rise.