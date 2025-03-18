Mumbai International Airport to undergo modernisation, submits proposal for UDF, but ticket prices may still be competitive: Here is how

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Private Limited, that operated the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is planning to undertake a strategic transformation of passenger amenities and modernisation to facilitate a streamlined travel experience.

In a proposal submitted before the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), the MIAL has suggested a user development fee (UDF) of Rs 325 for domestic departures and Rs 650 for international departures of travellers to undertake the infrastructure development process.

in order to strike a balance in overall pricing, the MIAL plans to offset the change and mitigate the impact on passengers by reducing the airline landing and parking fees by about 35%. The reduction is expected to enable airlines service operators to reduce airfares for passengers travelling from Mumbai and keep the ticket prices competetive.

The proposal is aimed at increasing the yield per passenger for CSMIA from the current Rs 285 to Rs 332.