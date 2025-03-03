Murder suspect in Himani Narwal case says Congress worker blackmailed him with objectionable video, reports

On 3rd March, Haryana Police, in collaboration with Delhi Police, arrested a 30-year-old man identified as Sachin from Bahadurgarh in connection with the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal. Sachin, who runs a mobile accessories shop, is currently in Haryana Police custody for questioning. This is the first arrest in the case.

Police have reportedly recovered Himani’s phone and jewellery from the accused. According to media reports, Sachin and Himani came into contact via social media around a year ago. Sachin, who is married and has two children, was a frequent visitor to Himani’s house. Sachin claimed that they were in a relationship.

Sachin further claimed that Himani made an objectionable video during their intimate relationship and was blackmailing him. Despite repeated requests from Sachin, Himani continuously demanded money, and he had reportedly given her lakhs of rupees. However, police have not officially confirmed the reports.

On 1st March, Sachin allegedly strangled her with a mobile charger cable and dumped her in a suitcase near the bus stand in Sampla, where her dead body was later recovered.