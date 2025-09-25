A Muslim mob unleashed violence on a garba celebration in a Bahiyal village in Dehgam municipality of the Gandhinagar district in Gujarat on Wednesday (24th September), triggered after a Hindu man posted ‘I Love Mahadev’ on social media.

As per reports, the Muslim mob comprising thousands of Muslims, wielding weapons, vandalised several shops belonging to Hindus, torched vehicles and pelted stones on a garba event.

Hindus participating in the garba event, including women, were attacked. The Muslim mob also attacked teams of police who came to control the situation, and torched two police vehicles. The police had to use tear gas bombs to disperse the mob.

Eyewitnesses revealed the terrifying details of the mob attack. The owner of a shop that was attacked by the mob said that he suffered a loss of ₹10 lakh.

He said that the mob selectively targeted the shops belonging to Hindus and left the shops belonging to Muslims unharmed.

The shop owner added that he saw several shops being set on fire in the night, but no one could muster the courage to stop the Muslims as they were in thousands.

After targeting the shops, the mob attacked the Mahadevji temple and stole the donation box. The Ambe Mata temple in the area was also targeted by the Muslims.

Other eyewitnesses revealed that the attackers were shouting the slogans of ‘I Love Muhammad’, while attacking the shops and vehicles.

After the violence, the District Magistrate, accompanied by several senior officials, visited the area to take stock of the situation.

Two companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and 200 police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent any further law and order situation.

SSP Ayush Jain said that four shops were set on fire and several vehicles were vandalised. Around 60 people have been arrested so far by the police. An investigation is being carried out by the police in the case.

Over the past few days, violent demonstrations under the banner of ‘I Love Muhammad’ protests have been carried out by Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat.