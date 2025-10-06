A controversy broke out in Jamkhambhaliya town in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat’s after Palestinian flags were waved during a religious procession. The videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Soon after, the police arrived at the scene, took down the flags, and initiated a probe into the matter. According to reports, the Muslim community members had organised a procession on Eid-e-Gyarvi Sharif on Sunday (5th October).

During the event, some Muslims were seen waving Palestinian flags, which created chaos and unrest in the locality. Police moved to the scene as soon as they received information and brought the situation under control.

Acting on a complaint lodged by K. Jadhav, a case has been registered against Aamad Abdul Rukhda under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act as some minors were involved in handling the flags.

Officials at Khambhaliya Police Station confirmed that the case has been registered under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). There are no arrests made so far, and the investigation is ongoing.