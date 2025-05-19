Muzaffarnagar: ‘Teacher Farhana removed Tilak, cut off Shikha’, says Hindu student’s family, probe ordered

The family of a class 6 student in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh has accused a teacher named Farhana Khatoon of cutting his tuft (Shikha) and removing his tilak. The family has submitted a complaint to the police station, demanding that legal action be taken against her. The police are currently conducting an inquiry into the incident.

The issue pertains to the upper primary school situated in the village of Kajikheda within the Titawi region. Devansh was enrolled in the sixth grade at this institution. His family charged that the Muslim teacher prohibited him from wearing a tilak and maintaining a tuft. They asserted that whenever he attended school with a tilak, she would remove it. He repeatedly complaint about the same to his family.

The family accused the teacher of summoning him to her office and cutting his tuft. Furthermore, the accused informed the child that she would not teach him if he wore a tilak. The family also stated that when the boy’s elder sister arrived there to lodge a complaint, she treated her disrespectfully and acted in a rude manner.

Afterward, she removed his name from the school records and handed over his transfer certificate to the family. The family then reached the police station and lodged a complaint against her. District Basic Education Officer Sandeep Kumar also stated that the investigation into this matter has been assigned to ABSA.