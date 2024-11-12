Narendra Modi reiterates the message of ‘Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge’, warns against Congress plan to divide Adivasis into castes

Ahead of the Maharashtra elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated the message of unity and warned against the nefarious agenda of the Congress party to divide Adivasis (indigenous people) into caste groups.

While speaking during a public meeting in Chimur city in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, he remarked, “The tribal population in our country is around 10%. Congress wants to divide the Adivasi community into castes and weaken them.”

PM Modi emphasised, “Congress wants you to fight internally and break your unity…If the Adivasi community gets divided into castes, it will end its identity and strength.”

#WATCH | Chandrapur, Maharashtra: Addressing a public meeting in Chimur, PM Modi says, "… The tribal population in our country is around 10%. Congress wants to divide the Adivasi community into castes and weaken them… Congress wants you to fight internally and break your… pic.twitter.com/ZGi7CqIhFN — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

“The prince of Congress (Rahul Gandhi) has announced this in a foreign country…We don’t have to become a part of Congress conspiracy and we have to stay united,” he cautioned.

“I want to tell you that ‘Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge‘ (We will stay safe if we are one),” he reiterated the message of unity. The call for unity is reminiscent of the popular slogan ‘Batenge toh Katenge.’

PM Modi made similar remarks during a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Dhule on 8th November this year.